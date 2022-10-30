Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

BOM climate outlook shows high chance of warmer than average Build-Up and Wet for the NT

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Top End faces a hotter than average summer with above median temperatures predicted for the region over the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.