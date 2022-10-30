The Top End faces a hotter than average summer with above median temperatures predicted for the region over the coming months.
The Bureau of Meteorology's three month climate outlook has shown median temperatures are expected to be warmer on average for the northern halves of Queensland and the Northern Territory.
For the fortnight 31 October to 13 November, there is more than double the average chance of unusually high minimum temperatures for these areas.
From November to January, there is an 80 per cent chance minimum temperatures will be warmer than the median for much of the Top End.
From November, the chance of above-median minimum temperatures also extends further south into Central Australia.
A heatwave warning also remains in place for parts of the Territory.
The warning encompasses the Arnhem District, The Daly region, the Tiwis as well as the Carpentaria and Gregory Districts.
The Bureau issued the warning, saying minimum temperatures are likely to be warmer than median for the northern half of the NT. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist until the mid of the week.
In its heatwave warning, the Bureau said maximum temperatures in the high thirties to low forties and overnight minimum temperatures in the mid to high twenties would be experienced over much of the Top End in the coming days.
Locations likely to be impacted include Adelaide River, Borroloola, Batchelor, Belyuen, Humpty Doo, Jabiru, Katherine, Maningrida, Milikapiti and Nauiyu.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
The Bureau said people in an area experiencing a heatwave should seek a place to keep cool, such as their home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
At home, people are encouraged to close their windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of the home, while cooling the house with fans or air-conditioners if available.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
