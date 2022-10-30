Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Former Katherinite Dr Jerome Hugonot kidnapped overseas

By Annie Hesse
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:21am, first published October 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Hugonot, a former Katherine vet, was abducted and later free in Africa.

A former Katherine veterinarian was kidnapped - and has since been freed - in Africa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.