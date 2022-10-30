A former Katherine veterinarian was kidnapped - and has since been freed - in Africa.
Jerome Hugonot was working for the Sahara Conservation Fund in Wadi Fara providence, near Sudan, when he was abducted on Friday, October 28, Chadian government authorities said.
A search and rescue mission was brought underway, which ultimately saw the former Katherinite freed over the weekend.
After migrating from France to Australia in 2002, Dr Hugonot graduated from Murdoch University in 2010 before moving to the Northern Territory.
He settled in Katherine and spent his first year in the NT working as a flying veterinarian across the wider Katherine region.
After his stint in Katherine, he spent several years in equine practice in South Australia, the Hunter Valley and Western Australia, before moving overseas for a three-year stint in Central Africa, where he worked as an equine and wildlife vet and used his commercial pilot licence for anti-poaching aerial monitoring.
In 2019, Dr Hugonot returned to Australia in a bid to raise his young daughter in a safer environment, but he was ultimately drawn back to Africa.
Upon his return to the African Continent he worked at the Sahara Conservation Fund in Chad, which aims to reintroduce the scimitar-horned oryx desert antelope to the wild.
Established in 2004, the organisation hopes to halt the extinction of large birds and mammals in the Sahara and surrounding grasslands.
A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed a French-Australian citizen had been kidnapped in Chad but additional information could not be provided due to "privacy obligations".
"The Australian government is in contact with Chad and French authorities," the statement said.
It was not known who carried out the abduction in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province.
At the time, Chad's government spokesman, Aziz Mahamat Saleh, said the government has mobilised all security and human means in order to get hold of the kidnappers and find Dr Hugonot.
France's foreign ministry was also made aware of the kidnapping of one of its citizens and was in contact with Dr Hugonot's family and Chadian authorities to obtain a rapid release, a ministry source said.
On Sunday Chad's Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby announced Dr Hugonot had been freed.
President Deby announced Dr Hugonot's release on Twitter on Sunday without providing any details on how it was achieved.
"I am delighted with this happy ending," he said.
The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his release.
Chad shares a border with six different nations, including Libya, Niger, Central African Republic and Sudan, and has been grappling with domestic insecurity as well as challenges associated with conflicts in bordering countries.
After three decades in power, president Idriss Deby was killed in April last year during an operation against rebels, with his son taking over as interim President, running the country's military junta system.
