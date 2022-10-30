I shitzu not: Sick puppy marries canine lover in paw-some arranged NT wedding

Anything is paw-sible when love is in the air - and when you live in the Northern Territory, where two Top End tail-waggers have tied the knot in a paw-some wedding paw-ty on the weekend.
But it hasn't been all rainbows and squeaky toys for Peggy Weggy Woo Button Face and her chosen hound Ollie Wollie Woo, as their arranged wedding was a case of 'now or never' after Peggy was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
When Peggy's owner, Deb Taipale, found out about her beloved pooch's condition, she shared the news with her Facebook friend Rocket Bretherton.
In a bid to find some paw-sitivty despite the paw-ful news, the pair joked about marrying their tail-waggers.
Paw-ty plans were made and Mrs Taipale put out a call to canine lovers across the Northern Territory to join the pair of pooches on their wedding day.
Ultimuttly, the event grew from a small family affair in the dog lover's Humpty Doo yard to a public display of paw-some affection and a fundraiser for rescue dogs at the PAWS animal rescue centre in the Northern Territory.
"There are plenty of dogs out there who need a home and some love," Mrs Taipale said. "With the wedding we would like to raise awareness for rescue dogs - such as Ollie and Peggy - and remind people to consider a rescue dog when looking for a new dog."
While there had been no time for a manicure and paw-dicure for the bride, Peggy Weggy dressed up in a white gown and a veil made of fishing net - in her own take on fishnet stockings - looking her part next to groom Ollie in a canine tuxedo.
But while exchanging rings would have been too far-fetched, the canines declared their fur-ever love in a ceremony at Darwin's Ski Club, chewsing each other for pugs and kisses and p-oodles of love in front of a pack of hundreds of hounds and humans and pupperazzis.
But Peggy won't have her new husband on a short leash, opting to go home without her fur-ever pooch to spend her wedding night hunting for biscuits hidden away in her human family's couch.
"She's 13, and normally she's asleep for 22 hours of the day," Mrs Taipale said.
"The only thing spicy she's going to have on her wedding night will be a few biscuits in iced water after she'd dug them out from the couch."
Not only will the two canine lovers not spend their wedding night together, there will also be no honeymoon howlyday and "certainly" no puppies in the making.
"We don't want children of our own, we certainly don't want grandchildren," Mrs Taipale said.
The dog wedding isn't the fur-st time Mrs Taipale's rebarkable canine curiosities have made headlines.
In 2016, the dog lover supported her Jack Russel Scrumpy in a short-lived but much-loved political stunt.
Princess Scrumpy of Scrumpyton quickly became the Northern Territory's favourite political pooch, when she put her best paw forward in a bid to become Lord Mayor of Darwin as well as Chief Minister of the NT, wearing a crocodile suit in election posters which had non-furry voter in stitches all over her electorate.
But ultimuttlly, her political ambitions didn't pass the pup test, with Mrs Taipale claiming bureaucracy had snatched the election victory from Scrumpy's paws.
'We all know the truth, she'd win in a landslide if they let her run,' Ms Taipale said at the time.
