Calls for support for teachers in the Katherine region haven't fallen on deaf ears, with the Government announcing new measures to attract and retain educators.
During a visit to Katherine, Minister for Education Eva Lawler said the NT Government had "listened to the teachers of Katherine" and she was pleased to be able to announce additional support.
New teachers in Katherine will see an increase in their relocation allowance from 10 fortnights to 15 fortnights in 2023.
New and existing teachers will also be awarded a $3,500 retention payment per year to assist with housing.
Teachers currently receiving a grandfathered subsidy will continue under current arrangements.
"We value our teachers and we have heard their concerns," Ms Lawler said.
"This support will make a considerable difference to those experiencing difficulties securing affordable housing and will help us to attract and retain high quality teachers in Katherine."
The announcement comes three years after "budget repair measures" saw the NT Government cut teacher rental subsidies in a bid to save $500,000 per year.
Earlier this year, Katherine teachers put down their pens and went on strike to have their voices heard about the Northern Territory's public service wage freeze, Katherine's ongoing housing crisis, and the government's refusal to reinstate the rental subsidy.
At the time the Education Union said Territory schools were finding it increasingly difficult to retain and attract staff amid a national teacher shortage due to higher salaries being offered in some southern states and the often difficult nature of teaching in the NT.
Among the teachers on strike was Bikal Mishra, who shared with the Katherine Times his fears of possibly being without a home for himself and his heavily pregnant wife.
"I chose to be a teacher and I chose to be here. I want to teach children in Katherine," he said in September.
"But if the housing issue isn't addressed and support isn't provided, we will have to go down south where teachers are supported and don't have to worry ..."
"Many teachers are leaving or have already left."
Katherine Region President of the Australian Education Union NT, Rodney Gregg, said teachers had been concerned about the Government's four-year pay freeze and how it would impact them with regard to the 'rental crisis in town'.
"Schools in the region fear a critical teacher shortage for the 2023 school year and many educators are returning interstate with the lure of higher pay, rental assistance and relocation allowances," he said.
"With many teachers considering their future in the town, the next big issue is what incentives will encourage new teachers into the region to fill the vacancies?"
Mr Gregg said the Government's new housing subsidy announcement was "a win for Katherine's teachers" which had only been achieved thanks to "all that banded together in support, to send a clear message to the Government that we have had enough of the high cost of living in Katherine".
"This win is by no means the end of the current situation," he said.
"These payments will help ease the housing issues in Katherine, until a more permanent solution is found.
"It's a win for solidarity and by no means is this the end of the fight - it's just the beginning."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
