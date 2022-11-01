Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Opinion: Concrete Aboriginal community-led action required to tackle child abuse

November 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour.

There's no doubt that the child abuse topic is a really challenging issue that requires concrete action at a local level, led by the Aboriginal community, writes Marion Scrymgour MP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.