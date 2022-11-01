Opinion: Concrete Aboriginal community-led action required to tackle child abuse

There's no doubt that the child abuse topic is a really challenging issue that requires concrete action at a local level, led by the Aboriginal community, writes Marion Scrymgour MP.
The Labor Government is putting substantial resources to address underlying and systemic issues that influence child abuse and the issues the Opposition leader is concerned about.
We have lots of work to do - many years of underfunding and a lack of support from the Federal Government has left organisations under-resourced.
We know what the issues are that underpin child abuse - there have been many enquiries done previously.
Lifting people out of poverty, strengthening families and communities, and addressing critical housing shortfalls are all things the Federal Labor Government is working very hard on.
At the heart of this issue is working with families and Aboriginal organisations. This engagement needs to be sustained, it needs to be culturally sensitive, and it needs to be effective.
Aboriginal Community Controlled organisations must be at the heart of our response.
