Meet the NT Australian of the Year

November 1 2022 - 5:00am
NT Australian of the Year, Katherine's Samuel Bush-Blanasi with Chief Minister Natasha Fyles.

The NT Australian of the Year is Samuel Bush-Blanasi, Chair of the Northern Land Council.

