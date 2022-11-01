Meet the NT Australian of the Year

The NT Australian of the Year is Samuel Bush-Blanasi, Chair of the Northern Land Council.
Katherine-born proud Mayili man Samuel Bush-Blanasi has worked for decades at local and national levels to empower Indigenous Australians.
As chair of the Northern Land Council, the 60-year-old has been instrumental in securing sea country rights in Arnhem Land for traditional owners, and the incorporation of the Aboriginal Sea Company which commenced operations in 2022.
The ASC is the first of its kind and will enable traditional owners to oversee commercial fishing, aquaculture and other fishing-related activities along the Arnhem Land coastline.
It will provide employment and enable Aboriginal people to manage profitable and sustainable fishing.
Mr Bush-Blanasi has also supported native title claims, recently overseeing the historic hand-back of the remaining half of Kakadu National Park to 14 clan estate groups.
Nationally, he's pushed for reform of the Australian Constitution, joining forces with Indigenous leaders to host dialogue and develop the historic Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Mr Bush-Blanasi was surrounded by his family from Beswick at the awards ceremony in Darwin, and said he was proud to be named NT Australian of the year.
He said one of his proudest achievements of his career was the Learning on Country Program, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in Katherine earlier this year.
The program is a joint initiative between Aboriginal ranger groups and local schools across 15 Top End remote communities, with a focus on integrating 'both ways' learning into school curriculums.
The program has been enjoying strong community support as it brings together two knowledge systems that link culture and curriculum, delivering culturally appropriate education and training, and supporting remote students' training and employment pathways.
The teaching and learning programs are developed collaboratively between school and ranger staff, with a focus on field-based activity and experiential learning.
Activities include a wide range of ranger groups' projects and responsibilities around land and sea management and modelled by cultural knowledge-based activities as directed by Traditional Owners.
Land and sea management groups have indicated significant growth over the decade since the program was established, creating business opportunities in cultural and natural resource management particularly for Indigenous populations.
The 15 participating schools across the Top End are:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.