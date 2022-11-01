8Ball Wet Season Round 5

This week's matches were closely contested, the first of which saw Shooters hosting the Cues Brothers at the Golfie.
Shooters taking the win 8-6.
Annette, Reggie and Kym all with two wins apiece and teaming to win the doubles frames, while Matt and Kevin secured two wins for the Cues Brothers with Guy and Ty a single win each.
Askalz sit atop of the ladder after securing another win, 8-6 over Pocket Rocket at the Katherine Club.
Ruel was the standout for Askalz, winning all his frames, while Orlando won two singles and Wayde scored one win and the team won the two doubles.
Another winner for Askalz was Sergio, who bought up the whole lucky number card and then donated the winnings back to the fundraising of the Association. Thank you.
Pocket Rockets saw father and son lead the way winning two singles each, while Dwayne and Barbie could only manage one win apiece.
The second match played at the Katherine Club had Bandits take on Screwballs. John showed the way for Bandits, winning 100 per cent of his singles frames and a doubles win as well.
Kylie and Johnathon pitched in to win two frames each and Nuggs collected one win.
Troy also had the perfect night, winning all his singles, one of which was a Master Break, but wasn't enough to get the team across the line, going down 9-5.
Graham collected a singles win and teamed with Yancai to get a doubles win for Screwballs.
