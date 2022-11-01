Opinion: Govt delivers for Katherine

What a massive week it has been for the Territory with record-breaking $2.5 billion being allocated to Lingiari.
When I was elected as the member for this great electorate, I made a promise that I would do whatever it takes to fight for our community and get the funding that we deserve.
This record investment into the Territory will provide for infrastructure projects including critical work on roads, sports and health infrastructure which will provide jobs in the city, Katherine, and in the bush.
I'm proud to deliver for Lingiari and for Katherine, which will receive $10 million towards the refurbishment and upgrade of the aquatic centre.
The upgrades will refurbish the current pool, plant rooms, splash park and the grounds themselves.
Having access to an upgraded aquatic centre is paramount to any community, especially for our young ones to learn how to swim which will be a critical skill for the rest of their lives.
The recreational and physical aspect that the Centre will provide for Katherine cannot be understated and I look forward to the development of this facility.
The Albanese Labor Government is also providing $440 million package between Katherine, Tenant Creek and Alice Springs as part of a regional logistics hub which will improve supply chains and provide jobs for the region.
A regional logistics hub is so important to a town like Katherine to support industry and retain employees within the area.
This is a big deal for jobs into the future and especially for sustainable jobs that will grow as the top end becomes a renewable energy powerhouse.
There has never been a more exciting time to live in the top end as the Labor Government has taken the time to visit, listen and engage with the community about what is so desperately needed.
Outside of Katherine, the budget is also providing for the Territory with $1 billion to seal the Tanami and Central Arnhem Highway among many others.
This initiative will provide safe and secure roads for greater connectivity between communities.
The Territory has been neglected by the opposition for the last decade, it is about time that we received a much-needed boost and I'm proud that I'm the one to deliver it.
