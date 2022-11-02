Katherine Times
'Vital contribution' of teachers celebrated as Katherine educator wins Territory award

November 2 2022 - 5:00am
A Katherine primary school teacher and a Borroloola educator are among the winners of this year's Teaching in the Territory Excellence Awards.

