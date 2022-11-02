A Katherine primary school teacher and a Borroloola educator are among the winners of this year's Teaching in the Territory Excellence Awards.
Awarded and celebrated on World Teachers' Day, the annual NT awards proudly salute the dedicated teachers, principals, leaders and support staff providing high calibre education services across the Territory.
Award recipients are:
Minister for Education Eva Lawler said the awards highlighted the "vital contribution made by teachers, principals and support staff in delivering high-quality education".
"We are very fortunate to have an outstanding cohort of passionate and motivated educators who are committed to inspiring young people to learn and reach their full potential," Ms Lawler said.
"Being a teacher is challenging and rewarding.
"Today we thank our teachers, principals, early childhood educators and support staff for their commitment to learning and delivering the very best education for young Territorians.
"Most of us can remember a favourite teacher from our school days - someone who believed in us, inspired us and guided us, whose lessons have lasted a lifetime."
World Teachers' Day was inaugurated on 5 October 1994, by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to commemorate the 1966 joint signing of the UNESCO/International Labour Organisation Recommendation concerning the status of Teachers.
It is celebrated worldwide every year on 5 October, but as the Northern Territory is usually on school holidays on this date, Australia recognises the occasion on the last Friday of October.
Regional winners are:
