Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Woman in hospital after Vic Hwy 'incident'

Updated November 3 2022 - 6:56pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One lane of the Victoria Highway was closed for most of Tuesday morning.

A woman was at Katherine Hospital on Monday night after allegedly falling from a moving vehicle on the Victoria Highway near the Zimin Drive turn-off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.