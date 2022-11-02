Woman in hospital after Vic Hwy 'incident'

A woman was at Katherine Hospital on Monday night after allegedly falling from a moving vehicle on the Victoria Highway near the Zimin Drive turn-off.
Northern Territory Police are now calling for information in regards to the incident.
Police said just after 10:30pm on November 1, the Joint Emergency Communication Centre received a report that a female had presented to the Katherine Hospital after allegedly falling from a moving vehicle.
One lane of the highway, near the turn-off to the Low Level crossing was closed for most of Tuesday morning.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Byron May said investigations were ongoing and police were looking for witnesses.
Anyone that was in the vicinity of the Victoria Highway and Zimin Drive around 10:30pm on Monday night and witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage of a blue Mazda 6 sedan, is urged to contact police on 131 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
