Bumper season expected when mango harvest peaks in Katherine

The Territory mango season is in full swing and growers are confident in their bumper season.
In the coming weeks the mango harvest in Katherine will peak with more than 840,000 trays to be picked in the last fortnight in November, while more than 390,000 trays of mangoes were picked in the last week of October in Darwin.
The Territory's bountiful mango season will bring in nearly 1 million more trays compared to last year's haul, with producers making the most of a healthy dry season.
NT Farmers CEO, Paul Burke said the 2022 harvest was providing a major boost for the Territory's mango industry.
"It is also great to see the delicious fruit being produced in the Top End being used in the Northern Territory," he said.
It is predicted 4.76 million trays of mangoes will be picked in 2022 - a significant increase on last year's crop yield of 3.8 million trays.
The mango industry is worth $128 million to the Northern Territory economy with the value of this year's crop still being calculated.
Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries Paul Kirby said this year's bumper mango crop was a good result for growers in the Darwin and Katherine regions and had capitalised on the good growing conditions during the dry season.
The late and cooler than usual Top End dry season stimulated a higher number of flowers on mango trees which increased the potential yield of the mango crop.
Around 2,000 pickers are employed by mango farmers during the harvesting season, but the NT Government is still working to attract more workers to the Territory agriculture industry.
