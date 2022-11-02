A former NT Senator has copped backlash over remarks she made in regards to funding for a Territory arts centre.
Ex senator Dr Sam McMahon took to Facebook with a post critical of the recent announcement of a $6.7 million extension for Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre.
"I'll bet that Katherine residents have been sitting around saying that the one thing Katherine really needs is ...... a massive upgrade to the art gallery," Ms McMahon said.
"How about more housing, moving the flood prone hospital, water storage infrastructure, facilities for seniors, an upgrade to the pool?"
And in reference to an October break-in at the Cultural Centre she added: "Oh well at least it will give the kids something to smash up, thanks Chansey (Paech)."
Her remarks have left locals reeling, and especially those with ties to Godinymayin didn't hold back in their comments on Ms McMahon's post.
Godinymayin board member Toni Tapp Coutts shared her thoughts publicly on social media.
"Keep up the negativity Sam," she wrote.
"You are a real champion of Katherine! Not!"
Mrs Tapp Coutts said the arts were an $18 million industry in the Big Rivers Region and provided an income to many artists in communities.
"Most of our local exhibitions are sold out, providing jobs for Katherine people," the former Deputy Mayor of Katherine said.
"The people of Katherine are entitled to have an arts and culture centre that brings entertainment and also provides the biggest conference /event centre in the region.
"The tender has gone to Katherine Constructions, providing work for local contractors who spend their money in town."
Godinymayin CEO Eric Holowacz said people would only support "this kind of development", which is funded by money specifically meant for cultural infrastructure, if they wanted "a more creative, expressive, interesting and lively community".
All comments critical of the ex Senator's point of view have since been deleted, with only a handful of comments left in her support, including one that said the arts centre funding was "a classic example of when government refuses to listen to community needs and simply squanders taxpayers funds when so many more worthy community projects are being begged by the majority of the local community".
