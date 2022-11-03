Phones banned in schools to curb 'social harm'

In a bid to create a safe learning environment for students, private mobile phone use will be banned in Territory schools next year.
The new mobile phone policy will come in place on day one of Term 1 in 2023, with the NT Education Department saying it would strive to strike a balance between harnessing the educational value of mobile devices and the risk of distraction or social harm through their misuse.
At the NT Education Leaders' Summit, Education Minister Eva Lawler announced the policy would preclude private use of devices throughout the school day, including recess and lunch breaks.
Students will have to keep their devices turned off.
"The constant feedback I hear from teachers and families is they feel powerless to manage the impacts that mobile phones are having on children and young people - the distraction to learning, the bullying, the impacts on mental health," Minister Lawler said.
The Minister said the phone ban would lead to "greater engagement with learning, a reduction in cyber-bullying and increased social skills".
The policy will allow for teachers to permit mobiles only when necessary for classroom learning purposes, medical reasons or in emergencies.
While many NT schools are already operating under similar models, the new policy will mean the rule is extended to all government schools.
Katherine High School principal Nick Lovering, who joined the Education Minister for the phone phone ban announcement, said in this day and age teachers were "spending a lot of time unravelling and working on issues that have started off school grounds and in social media".
"We hope by having a strong policy in our schools we can make sure that learning is the first preference in classrooms and that young people can also have a break from social media and breathe when they're at school from the constant pressure of their phones."
The new policy is based on similar policies enacted in a number of jurisdictions across Australia.
In the past, principals have reported "immediate" reductions in the number of disruptions since the introduction of phone bans, and greater social interaction during breaks.
"This new policy is about creating the best learning environment for all students, and supporting young people to genuinely focus and engage in their learning," Minister Lawler said.
