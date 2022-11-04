New CEO for Vic Daly Council

Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) has appointed Brian Hylands as the new Chief Executive Officer, following a special council meeting in early November.
Mr Hylands brings extensive local government and regional council leadership experience to the position, having worked as the CEO of West Arnhem Regional Council from 2012 to 2019.
His qualifications include a Bachelor of Business and a Master of Public Health, and after having lived and worked with remote communities for over 25 years, his most recent position was as the Manager of Rural and Remote Health NT for Flinders University.
VDRC Mayor, Brian Pedwell said the Council was excited to welcome Mr Hylands into the position.
"Brian's appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter of growth and progress within VDRC," Mayor Pedwell said.
"We are thrilled to bring someone on board with such a wealth of experience across a variety of sectors."
The incoming CEO replaces Russell Anderson, who has been at the helm of VDRC for the past three years and is now moving into retirement.
During his tenure, Mr Anderson took the front-foot on rolling out pandemic health measures across the Victoria Daly region, effectively shielding vulnerable communities from COVID-19.
He also supported staff and Councillors during Council's move away from CouncilBiz and secured the purchase of a new Regional Office space in Katherine, achievements that will have long-lasting positive impacts on the running and success of VDRC and its ability to deliver services across the region.
Mayor Pedwell thanked Mr Anderson for his leadership and stability over the past three years.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past few years have been turbulent to say the least," he said. "I am very grateful that during this time, Russell has been a pillar of stability and strong leadership that not only guided VDRC through the storm, but ensured the organisation came out stronger by the end of it."
Mr Hylands will begin in the position from 21 November.
