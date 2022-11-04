Katherine Times
New CEO for Vic Daly Council

Updated November 4 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
Vic Daly councillors with outgoing CEO Russell Anderson.

Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) has appointed Brian Hylands as the new Chief Executive Officer, following a special council meeting in early November.

