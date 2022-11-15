White River Gumtree-inspired art wins prestigious prize

Danny Murphy's pottery has won the 2022 Katherine Prize Art Award.
In front of a large crowd that had gathered at the Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Cultural Centre, Mr Murphy's vase titled 'Home Here' took out the gong for the best artwork.
Mr Murphy said the white ceramic and clay piece had been inspired by the white Gumtrees in the river corridor in front of his Katherine home.
"The white gums on the riverbank stand out among all other trees, and their new bark glows on a dry season morning.
"They are beautiful trees, and they grow right in front of my door - home here."
Mr Murphy, who also won the prestigious Katherine Prize in 2019, said he was "shocked, surprised and happy" that his work had taken out the top spot, albeit the win still had to sink in.
"I love being part of the Katherine Prize," he said.
Mr Murphy, who has lived in Katherine all his life and learned his skills from his late mother Ruth who was a renowned potter, said his mother would "not say anything" about his win, but "just have a big bright smile on her face".
Judging for the art prize was done blind by a panel of three with no reference to the artist's name.
But as Mr Murphy is on the board of Godinymayin, he is not eligible to win a cash prize, but can enter the exhibition.
While his 'Home Here' vase received the top honours as decided by the judges, the cash prizes were awarded to the Katherine Town Council award winner and the Highly Commended work.
The Katherine Town Council Award was won by Jose Patalinghug for his pastel on paper piece titled "Weekend Moment", while Scott Morthorpe's "Wasp" steel sculpture was highly commended by the judges.
"The 47th edition of the Katherine Prize has drawn over 50 works from across the Territory, and makes for a diverse look at the contemporary and traditional art happening around us," Gallery coordinator Max Paez said.
"There were some amazing landscape paintings, more than a few sculptural works, and a good range of colourful and expressionistic pictures in the 2022 competition."
The Youth Katherine Prize Award Winner is Peta-Lee Haynes with her Dry Point Etching with Chine Colle work titled "Emu".
Poppi-May Crowder's Dry Point Etching "Octopus" and Tayler Campbell's "Black Cockatoo" Collagraph were both highly commended by the Judges.
Mr Paez said while Godinymayin had to postpone the opening of NT's longest running art prize because of recent vandalism, the team at the Art Centre had not "lett that hold us back from celebrating the dozens of wonderful artists, talented students, and interesting visual arts work being made from Alice Springs to the Tiwi Islands".
"Godinymayin takes great pride in hosting and organising the Katherine Prize each year, and it wouldn't be possible without the generous support of local business leaders Geoffrey and Julie Newton and Katherine Town Council," he said.
"We're already planning something even bigger and better for the 48th edition of the Katherine Prize in 2023, when our new amphitheatre and expanded facilities will be part of the equation."
The Katherine Prize exhibition is open to the public until December 2.
