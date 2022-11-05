Opinion: No Consequences for Juvenile Crime

In reference to Katherine Times: 'Save the children' - New 'genocide' on the cards if youth crime doesn't get new approach, former alderman says
While Toni Tapp Coutts is the author of several books on life in the Northern Territory, punishment does not seem to be in her vocabulary.
Being on the board at the Godinymayin Arts Centre, Toni is expressing concern at the damage that has been done there by intruders in recent times.
The arts centre is not the only establishment in Katherine that has been adversely impacted by juvenile crime in recently, with some people even leaving town as a result of it.
It is ironic of course to consider that the arts centre is an Indigenous establishment while it appears that the culprits are generally Indigenous.
Toni has suggested that a safe house and a curfew for juniors is the answer. I suspect that the majority of residents believe that the lack of consequences for offenders is where the problem really lies.
Until the "bleeding hearts" and "do-gooders" in our society accept that there must be adequate physical punishment for juvenile crime, the problem will not simply remain but will get worse
Parents and guardians of offenders must be held responsible for the actions of their charges.
Bruce Francais
