World to get a taste of NT mangoes in major export milestone

The first direct shipment of exported Territory mangoes has flown to the billion dollar fruit market of Korea.
In a major milestone for the NT's mango industry, 40 to 50 tonnes of mangoes were on a Cathay Pacific flight to Korea in the first of five scheduled export flights before the end of the 2022 mango season.
The breakthrough was achieved in a partnership between the Northern Territory Government, NT Farmers and Pak Fresh Handling, with the aim to identify the infrastructure required to export Territory mangoes directly to global markets following the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of international borders.
Having a facility with the capability of Pak Fresh Handling in Darwin allows Territory produce to be exported directly from the Top End, instead of major centres on the east coast.
Pak Fresh's Darwin facility offers vapour heat treatment, which mangoes must undergo before being exported to Korea and other key markets.
It means Territory mango producers can now diversify into new markets overseas and potentially attract a higher price for their produce, creating a stronger economy and local jobs.
Minister for Northern Australia and Trade Nicole Manison said NT mango growers would now have have the opportunity to sell iconic Territory mangoes directly to the rest of the world.
"Being able to directly export from Darwin means more money for our farmers and creates local jobs, while targeting key international markets with the potential for growth," Ms Manison said.
"Increasing the Northern Territory's exporting capabilities, especially in a high priority market like Korea, will play an important role in growing the NT economy to $40 billion by 2030."
Korea imports more than $1.2 billion of fresh fruit a year, representing a major market for Territory farmers with enormous potential to increase the NT's export growth.
NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke said the first export of Territory mangoes from Darwin to Korea was a massive boost for the NT industry and "gets a foot in the door to a huge market".
"NT Farmers are pleased to help play a role in exporting these mangoes to Korea," he said. "We will support the industry to increase volumes for next year and send new commodities to Korea and other destinations in the region."
Mr Burke said the partnership between the NT Government, Pak Fresh Handling and NT Farmers would allow people in new markets to "get a taste of our delicious mangoes".
"The Pak Fresh vapour heat treatment facility is an asset to the agricultural industry in the NT and enables farmers to meet the strict export protocols of many of our trading partners."
In 2021, Australia exported 397 tonnes of mangoes to Korea, representing 9 per cent of total mango exports.
