Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

World to get a taste of NT mangoes in major export milestone

November 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first direct shipment of exported Territory mangoes has flown to the billion dollar fruit market of Korea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.