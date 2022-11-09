Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Remembrance Day
Katherine
A Remembrance Day will be held at the Katherine Cenotaph on November 11 from 10.30am.
CWA Members
Katherine
Katherine CWA is looking for ladies who are interested in becoming members or want to learn more about the CWA. cwa.katherine@gmail.com.
Toy Run
Katherine / Pine Creek
The annual Katherine Vehicle Enthusiasts Club (KVEC) Toy Run will be held on Saturday, November 26, from 10:30am. Start is at Lazy Lizards in Pine Creek with a planned drive to Mary River Roadhouse. All cars and bikes welcome. Contact KVEC via Facebook for more information.
Xmas Lights
Katherine
A rustic Christmas Lights display will be held at O'Keeffe House on Riverbank Drive on November 26, December 2, 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. The opening night starts at 7pm on November 26 with Christmas Carols, sausage sizzle, kids' activities, and traditional Christmas cakes, puddings, jams, sweet and much more for sale.
Red Menace
Katherine
Local artist Patrick Wing presents his first sole exhibition 'The Red Menace' on Friday, November 18, from 5:30pm at The Breezeway behind Katherine Regional Arts.
Indoor Soccer
Katherine
A five-week social mini indoor soccer competition for women is starting on November 16. Held every Wednesday night from 6:30pm at Katherine Indoor Sports. Register katherineindoorsports@gmail.com.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6:45am for registrations.
Lifeguard course
Katherine
The Katherine Aquatic Centre is offering a lifeguard course on November 11 to 13, and a swim teacher course on November 19 and 20. Call 8972 1944 for more info.
Christmas Carols
Katherine
Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Lindsay Street Complex on December 3. Katherine Town Council is looking for food stalls and performers - call 8972 5500 or send an email to contactus@ktc.nt.gov.au.
Christmas Market
Mataranka
A Christmas Market will be held on Sunday, December 4, in the airconditioned hall. Contact moira@coodardie.com.au to book.
Skaters wanted
Katherine
The Y has an indoor roller skating program for all ages for quads or blades every Saturday from 9am to 11am.
Clean up
Katherine
Council is having a clean-up of the Katherine Memorial Cemetery. Residents are being asked to tidy up the resting places of their loved ones before Friday November 18.
Laksa Festival
Katherine
The Laksa Festival Food Tour and Competition is on from October 31 to November 27, across the Top End, with Katherine's 168 Food Bar, New Shanghai Restaurant, Regent Court, TD's Smokehouse, The Finch Cafe and The Coffee Club in Katherine in the running for People's Choice Best Laksa and People's Choice Best Inspired-By Laksa dish. Use the Darwin International Laksa Festival app to vote.
Pop Rocket
Katherine
Pop Rocket's final day is November 27. Until then opening ours are Thursday to Sunday 6.30am to 1pm and Friday sunset session on November 11 and 15 with Keedi Jade live music.
Film Society
Katherine
On November 3 Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of Juniper at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm. Follow the Film Society on Facebook for more information.
