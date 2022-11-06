8Ball Wet Season Competition - Round 6

Screwballs are back in the winner's circle, when they took on Bad Company at the Katherine Club.
Troy won three from three singles, while Yancai, Mark and Cameron all with two wins apiece in Screwballs 9-5 win.
While for Bad Company, Marcus, Michael and Luke all had a singles win, and the team won the two doubles frames.
The Cue Brother finally registered a win, not the way they would have liked, but a win is a win, as Pocket Rocket had to forfeit the match.
Shooters hosted Bandits at the Golfie; both teams went tit for tat in the first two rounds with the score at four-all.
Then Bandits skipped ahead to win the next three frames and a doubles frame.
John leading the way, winning all three of his singles, Glenn two, Willy and Bobby just the one and a doubles win for Toni.
Kym was best for Shooters, winning two singles, Kenny, Reggie and Michael one win each. Reggie and Kenny teamed up to win a doubles frame in their 6-8 loss.
Congratulations to Ruel from Askalz who travelled to Cazaly's on the weekend and finished sixth in Litchfield's Invitational 2022 Formal Affair.
