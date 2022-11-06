Break-ins, arson, vandalism "paint picture of community terrorism, rampant criminal activity"

In yet another act of vandalism, the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre has once again been targeted by offenders.
In the night before the prestigious Katherine Prize opening exhibition on Friday, November 4, the Centre was under attack yet again, when a group of six people came with axes, bolt cutters and a series of heavy duty tools - allegedly stolen from a nearby tool shop earlier in the night.
The vandals attack is the tenth of this kind for the Arts Centre this year alone.
Godinymayin CEO Eric Holowacz said the alleged offenders managed to break and cut through a panel on the rear auditorium door, break the door glass, and use the interior lever to get into the building.
"Our cameras capture them outside (and) in the shop, but no other interior building damage is evident," Mr Holowacz said. "However, there are many new axe marks and small gashes on our exterior from the attack."
Throughout Friday, a pick axe was left stuck in one of the doors with the handle broken off.
"(The attacks) paint a picture of community terrorism and rampant criminal activity," Mr Holowacz said.
"Our team is really trying our hardest to not let the ongoing vandalism define who we are or what Katherine is.
Following the late-night vandals attack in the lead-up to the Katherine Prize, Godinymayin was targeted again the following night, when a bin and several established trees and bushes were allegedly set on fire, with Katherine firefighters attending the alleged Arts Centre arson at 3am on Saturday morning.
