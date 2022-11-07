Rising cost of groceries worries Aussies - NT Farmers call for help to curtail rising food prices

Territory farmers are supportive of nationwide calls to increase food supply and fix labour shortages in the wake of Federal budget announcements.
In late October, President of the National Farmers' Federation Fiona Simson said the rising cost of groceries had Australians worried and more needed to be done around labour shortages and supply chain issues to increase production and curtail rising food prices.
"While this budget delivers on fantastic election commitments in areas like connectivity, it is also wanting when it comes to some of agriculture's greatest challenges," Ms Simson said.
"Pressures on farmers are being felt by everyday Australians who are witnessing supply and price shocks on supermarket shelves."
Katherine-based Director of Regions and Projects for NT Farmers, Simone Cameron, has now echoed Ms Simson's comments.
"We are supportive of statements made by Fiona Simson and David Littleproud on their concerns around the long-term commitments by the current government in addressing some of agriculture's greatest challenges," she said.
Ms Cameron said a particular focus was needed on the challenges around labour shortages and supply chain issues, both of which continue to be "a significant concern for the NT".
"We need to see the government's detailed plans on how the funding of the budget announcements will be spent exactly and how this inherently filters down to the grassroots level," she said.
"Transitioning our farmers toward sustainable production and land management practices will be useful in equipping them toward the targeted net zero emissions by 2050."
Farmers will be supported by $302.1 million over five years to transition to sustainable production and land management practices, funded through the environment department's Natural Heritage Trust.
"This is a critical announcement that will help farmers understand and respond to climate change, and access new environmental markets," Ms Simson said.
While welcoming $134.1 million over four years to boost biosecurity, including targeting foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, Ms Simson said it wouldn't address a sustainable funding model around biosecurity.
The coalition's agriculture spokesperson David Littleproud said a lack of investment in the budget in fixing supply chain issues would see the average family worse off by at least $2000 by Christmas.
"Groceries are eight per cent higher, not just because of natural disasters, but also by a Labor made disaster in scrapping the Ag Visa," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.