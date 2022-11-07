Katherine Times
Fallen heroes remembered

Updated November 8 2022 - 9:10am, first published 8:00am
A Remembrance Day Service will be held in Katherine on November 11. Picture by Annie Hesse.

A Remembrance Day service will be held in Katherine on Friday, November 11 to honour members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

