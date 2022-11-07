Fallen heroes remembered

A Remembrance Day service will be held in Katherine on Friday, November 11 to honour members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.
"Many people have family members who were impacted by war in some way," Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark said.
"I know that my grandfather was in the resistance in World War II and worked to save people's lives but of course saw a lot of people lose theirs.
"Remembrance Day is about remembering those who gave their lives to keep our countries free and free of suffering.
"We must remember the past, so it doesn't repeat itself."
Katherine's service will be held at the Katherine Cenotaph on Railway Terrace from 10:40am .
The service will be followed by a gathering at the Katherine Country Club.
Anyone who wishes to lay a wreath is asked to contact Council or email contactus@ktc.nt.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.