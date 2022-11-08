The owner of a Katherine GP clinic wants to set the record straight that her clinic isn't "closing".
"Like so many other businesses, we're experiencing difficulties with staffing, particularly in the healthcare, but we're not closing," Bauhinia Practice owner and manager Anjali Palmer said in response to social media speculations.
Mrs Palmer said Bauhinia had the equivalent of two full-time doctors working at the clinic, with some of the doctors working at Katherine hospital and providing set hours to Bauhinia Health.
"We were closed for appointments for two half days in a fortnight, but open to make appointments, to fulfil script requests," Mrs Palmer said.
"The bottom line is, although not ideal, we all have to be grateful for what we have and make do with what we have.
"From next year we will have more doctors contracted at Bauhinia Health and thus greater availability of appointments."
Mrs Palmer said a proposed single employer model - which will see doctors employed by Katherine hospital while rotating between the hospital, Aboriginal Health services and local GP practices, would not only help attract more doctors to the region but also benefit the community.
"The single employer model would be an advantage for everyone, and GPs will have the surety of work when they come to Katherine - whether that's at one of the clinics, in a remote community or at the hospital."
Practitioners in Katherine have been lobbying for the employment model since 2020, when the only clinic at the time closed its doors. The new model is set to commence early next year.
Mrs Palmer, who opened Bauhinia in 2021 in the middle of a Covid lockdown, during desperate times for Katherine patients, said the town was receiving "exceptional services", provided by doctors, nurses and staff who "sincerely care".
"People think it's all about the money," she said. "But it's not.
"Those who work here in this general practice do this job because they want to make a difference in people's lives.
"We're here for the community, we want people to get well, and we never want to close our doors or have to tell people that they will have to wait weeks to see a doctor - and we are working hard to rectify the wait time situation."
But Mrs Palmer said she was concerned about the challenges of keeping the doors open and the ongoing "vilification" of general practitioners, doctors and nurses.
"We're not attracting enough GPs into regional communities all across Australia and not attracting enough medical students into General Practice - there has been a huge drop of 15.2 per cent in 2019 in students choosing general practice as a profession.
"To become a GP is ten years of training - it is a specialty in its own right and requires that doctors train in every facet of health care including hospital, regional and remote experience.
"All GPs and registrars give more than what they're remunerated for, with most GPs working 12 hours a day plus.
"When they see ill-informed commentary on social media, why would they not want to leave the profession, or in the case of students of medicine want to join the profession?"
Mrs Palmer said it was time to "promote the positives in the Katherine community".
"It takes courage to point out what is working, what is beneficial and what makes regional communities - like Katherine - a great place to live and work in," she said.
"Just like ourselves, we want people to consider Katherine as their home, we want people to move here and stay - and Katherine has so much to offer.
"Yes, we have issues, but then, show me one community that does not share similar or worse situations," she said.
"We have the best resources in Katherine, we have an amazing community spirit and access to facilities that make Katherine entirely liveable.
"As a community, we need to start valuing what we have and treat each and every one of our services with respect. It is one of the important ways we can attract people to come to Katherine - to live and work here."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
