NT team to the rescue as NSW flood levels expected to peak

A Katherine firefighter is among a group of Northern Territory Emergency Service members who are currently in New South Wales to support emergency response efforts to the widespread flooding.
NT Fire and Rescue Auxiliary firefighter and Katherine fire station captain Robert Smets is working alongside colleagues from across the NT as well as NSW teams in Menindee near Broken Hill, where flood levels are expected to rise to 9.6m over the coming days.
Prior to his deployment, two teams of four volunteers and one NTES staff member were sent as Storm and Flood Response Crew support to the northern NSW town of Moree in October.
Crews were requested by NSW SES due to the impact of widespread heavy and locally intense rainfall in the region for much of 2022.
Many of the communities have been affected by flash flooding, riverine flooding, and damaging wind gusts.
Taskforce Commander, Ian Carlton, thanked the volunteers, employers and families for allowing the volunteers to be able to travel and assist the communities in New South Wales.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
