Students cook up storm with school-grown ingredients

A group of remote school students has graduated from a hands-on gardening, cooking, nutrition education and hygiene program by cooking up a storm with fresh produce they grew in their school garden.
Eleven participants of EON's healthy eating and hospitality training at Barunga school prepared a healthy three-course meal for their families and community members, dishing up bruschetta, lasagne with garden slaw, as well as lemon and zucchini slice.
Established in 2005, the EON Foundation, a not-for-profit that works with remote Aboriginal communities, aims to "Close the Gap" by improving health and nutrition with a practical approach.
With a focus on teaching the next generation healthy habits, EON's Thriving Communities Program is a community-led pathway, based around establishing edible fruit, vegetable and bush tucker gardens at school and teaching students how to grow and harvest their own food.
"High school students participating in the program can complete training modules in horticulture, healthy eating and hospitality to improve their health, job-readiness and life skills," EON Executive Manager Marie-Louise Carroll said.
The EON Foundation recently received acknowledgement of the educational merit of the provided training modules through their incorporation in the NT School of Distance Education curriculum for the higher education certificate.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.