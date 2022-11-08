More than 180 ringers from the Top End gathered in Katherine on November 5 to take part in the 2022 Ringers Rugby 7s championships.
Twelve teams made up from station employees and pastoral contractors from as far away as Brunette Downs on the Barkly and Carlton Hill in the Kimberley, came together to battle out for the Ringers Rugby Champion crown.
Organiser Kylie Leonhardt said the competition had grown significantly, with eighth men's teams and four women's teams" taking to the paddock", compared to last year's inaugural event which saw only two ladies' teams enter the competition.
"It is a hot time of year but the end of the agricultural season is a great chance for all ringers and station employees to catch up with mates and fellow ringers before heading south for the off season," Mrs Leonhard said.
"Motels were booked out in town and some of the businesses in town would have felt an influx in customers over the weekend. "
Organiser Jim Leonhardt came up with the idea for the annual bush tournament as an opportunity for station employees who have played rugby in their schooling but then come to the Territory for work and are unable to continue playing regularly due to the distance to travel for local competitions.
"There is no prize money, just bragging rights for 12 months until the next tournament," he said.
"Some players have played a lot of rugby and for others it is the first time on the paddock.
"It is a great opportunity to get out and compete as a team with fellow work mates."
Winners of the 2022 Tournament:
Men: ChillySprings, who were made up from competitors from Helen Springs Station and Brunchilly Station with a few mickey bulls that got through the fence.
ChillySprings -12 v Barkly Santas - 5
Ladies: CPC Cowgirls, made up from competitors from Consolidated Pastoral Company employees at Newcastle Waters Station and Bunda Station
CPC Cowgirls - 15 v WetCows - 0
A charity auction at the end of the games raised more then $6,000 for the NT Cattlemen's Association's Georgina Pastoral Company Future NTCA program for young leaders in the Territory cattle industry.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.