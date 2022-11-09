Are you next? Stats reveal most likely motorists to die on Territory roads

You are most likely to die in a car crash on a Territory road if you are a male NT resident over the age of 25, driving a station wagon on a Friday morning in December on a dry sealed road in a rural area under the influence of alcohol, crash statistics reveal.
And as the number of people who have died on Territory roads has climbed to a new height in 2022, statistics put Katherine and Pine Creek in the top five of the NT's worst car crash hot spots.
The annual AAMI Crash Index, released in November, crowns the Stuart Highway in Adelaide River the Top End's worst crash hot spot, with Fridays "the worst day on the road" and mornings most dangerous for crashes in the NT.
Both Katherine and Pine Creek entered the crash rankings as new entries in the Top 10, with Katherine coming in third and Pine Creek ranking forth as worst Territory crash locations.
The crash data, compiled by national car insurer AAMI, revealed that while each of the top spots had their own individual factors which contributed to their position in the rankings, they all shared some commonalities.
"These are mostly highways, or busy arterial roads intersecting with local streets through high traffic industrial and shopping precincts," AAMI spokesperson Anna Cartwright said.
The Crash Index analysed 350,000 accident insurance claims across the country over a 12 months period from July last year.
For Territorians, AAMI's data identified collisions with a stationary object as the most common type of crash in the 12 months leading up to August, with around one in five accidents occurring this way.
"Driver distraction is a leading cause of collisions with stationary objects, and to avoid them, Territorian drivers need to concentrate more on what's happening in front and around them and less on multitasking," Ms Cartwright said.
Meanwhile the NT Government's Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics ten-year data shows that most crashes happen on sealed roads in rural areas of the Territory, and that those involved in crashes are more likely to be male drivers over the age of 25, with AAMI narrowing down the age bracket of 35 to 49 years.
"... Crashes can happen anywhere at any time, so it always pays to keep your wits about you when behind the wheel and pay attention to what's happening around you," Ms Cartwright said.
According to the NT's Towards Zero road safety statistics, nearly 40 per cent of fatal crashes in the past ten years were alcohol related.
AAMI revealed mornings proved the most common time for Territory road carnage, with more than 27 per cent of accidents occurring during this time.
"Regardless of the day or time, driving through one of the identified hot spots, dropping your kids off at school or simply popping out to the local shops, every time you get behind the wheel we urge drivers throughout the NT to maintain focus on the task at hand, follow the speed limit and abide by all road rules," Ms Cartwright said.
"Most risks on the road can be mitigated if people pay attention and drive to the conditions.
"All it takes is a split second of not having your eyes on the road, for you to miss one Stop or Give Way sign or for you to divert your attention to something other than the road ahead, for things to go wrong," Ms Cartwright said.
"We're urging all Territorians and Australians to take care behind the wheel."
