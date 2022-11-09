Katherine Times
Are you next? Stats reveal most likely motorists to die on Territory roads

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
The wreck of a car that crashed in Katherine - one of the NT's crash hotspots according to AAMI.

You are most likely to die in a car crash on a Territory road if you are a male NT resident over the age of 25, driving a station wagon on a Friday morning in December on a dry sealed road in a rural area under the influence of alcohol, crash statistics reveal.

