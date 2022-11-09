Job on country on offer for bush students

The Learning on Country Program at Borroloola School is hosting a Careers Fair on November 10 to promote regional job opportunities for senior school students who will be job ready at the end of this year.
A number of Territory based organisations will be there on the day to promote workplace training, job opportunities or career pathway options for senior students.
Local Learning on Country Program Coordinator Stephanie Anderson said that many of the senior cohort had completed various VET certificates and competencies through the Learning on Country program throughout the year and were now ready to pursue job opportunities on completion of the school year.
"The jobs expo will be a great opportunity to engage with the Borroloola community and potential job seekers in a relaxed and informal setting and talk about any current or future job opportunities available for our senior students," she said.
"We will also have workshops and demonstrations throughout the day."
Borroloola has three ranger groups including Garrwa, Waanyi Garrwa Rangers and Li-Anthawirriyarra Sea Rangers, who regularly work with the school to support Learning on Country Program activities and outcomes.
In addition to jobs in conservation and land management with ranger groups, a number of other job and training opportunities are being showcased at the careers fair through organisations such as the Northern Land Council, the local Health Clinic, John Moriaty Foundation, MacArthur River Mine as well as Police, NT Emergency Services, the Borroloola Arts Centre, as well as several others.
"The Learning on Country Program benefits our students by helping them engage with their own culture and identity building a stronger connection to land," Ms Anderson said.
"It teaches students about culture, tradition and language as well as developing recognised competencies through VET training and Year 12 completion."
Borroloola School is one of 15 remote Top End schools that deliver the Learning on Country Program to their senior cohort.
The Learning on Country Program is a joint initiative between Aboriginal ranger groups and schools located in remote Aboriginal communities, with a focus on integrating 'both ways' learning into school curriculums.
