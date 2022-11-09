Katherine Times
Job on country on offer for bush students

November 10 2022 - 8:00am
The Learning on Country Program is hosting a jobs fair in Borroloola.

The Learning on Country Program at Borroloola School is hosting a Careers Fair on November 10 to promote regional job opportunities for senior school students who will be job ready at the end of this year.

