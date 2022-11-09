OPINION: Katherine's youthful terrorism is becoming a serious untreated problem

I arrived in Katherine one year ago to take over the Godinymayin director role, and I truly love working at a place that so many people visit for art exhibitions, live music concerts, stand-up comedy, children's theatre, retail shopping, or for meetings and community gatherings.
Each year, we welcome about 30,000 good people though our doors-and we want them to leave feeling connected, informed, charmed, and inspired.
Our small team and board share a genuine love of the Centre and a non-profit mission to celebrate arts, culture, and heritage across the region. I feel grateful to be part of it all.
But in 2022 alone, our facilities have been hit by another kind of visitor.
Godinymayin has been vandalised ten times-including wilful property damage, theft, arson, and other acts that remind us that humanity isn't always beautiful.
Dozens of other locations and institutions in town-Katherine Museum, O'Keefe House, the civic pool and sports grounds-have also been visited by people intent on terrorising the community.
The late-night destruction has become a sad psychopathy, and a condition without a clear cause or remedy.
In the face of this, the Godinymayin team have been incredibly resilient.
I tell them that the best response is to do more great things: offer interesting creative programming and keep serving our community, visitors, and those who come to Godinymayin in a constructive way.
To counter the destructive pathology of 2022, we've also had to invest in better security, louder sirens, awkward fortifications, and lighting.
Our staff and board are now on alert 24-hours a day, and the anxiety hasn't gone away.
We all try to rise up beyond the thought of the wild criminal elements, and keep our focus on the region's art and artists, on history and heritage, on stories and culture
Trying to fight crime is not our real job; celebrating culture and community is.
There are probably psychotic and postcolonial reasons for why young children and adolescents would destroy a small town or a swimming pool, church, local shop, or post office.
I'm not trained to make any sort of diagnosis, but on a community-scale the youthful terrorism is becoming a serious untreated problem.
We shouldn't let it poison our humanity, and we should keep working together on ways to overcome it.
Most likely over time, local law enforcement will apprehend some of the culprits.
The judicial system will impose whatever penalties it can, and some of Katherine's current criminals will have their freedoms taken away for awhile.
Others will commit more crimes, become violent people, and be the opposite of beautiful. Town Council may come up with a few solutions.
Maybe the Police will add more late night patrols. Perhaps the vandals will eventually stop and move on.
Until then, our small town in the Top End is being terrorised-under the cover of night and by gangs of disconnected young people.
Some of us wake up each morning wondering what new destruction has been left for us to find. And that's a horrible feeling.
But then we return to work and all the diverse exhibitions, festivals, live events, community gatherings, visitors, and activities fill our day-and the creative goodwill overcomes the broken doors and windows.
And that - thank you to all the good people of Katherine - is a really wonderful feeling.
