New child protection officers to work in KTown

Newly graduated child protection practitioners are set to take on work in Katherine and across the NT after successfully completing an intensive, face-to-face course focusing primarily on child protection best practice.
During the Care and Protection Induction Course, the 16 new recruits focused on training in investigations and assessment, court and legal processes, trauma informed practice, working with children and disabilities, effectively navigating domestic and family violence, strengthening families and how to effectively manage cases of children in care.
Minister for Territory Families, Kate Worden, said helping young people in the Territory was "the key to growing our future generations to be a success".
"The 16 graduates have come from not just the Territory, but relocated from interstate to undertake vital training to help our young Territorians, which speaks volumes to the imperative work Territory Families does," Minister Worden said.
"The new practitioners will possess a range of skills that will not only help in their work with children, but will assist in strengthening relationships with families, which is ultimately the most important priority for young people."
The new graduates will be allocated roles across Darwin, Katherine, Alice Springs and Tennant Creek as outreach officers, child protection practitioners, Aboriginal community workers and case workers, playing a vital role in the safety and protection of their communities.
