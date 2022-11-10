Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

New child protection officers to work in KTown

November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of new Territory child protection officers graduated recently before being transferred to work places across the NT, including Katherine.

Newly graduated child protection practitioners are set to take on work in Katherine and across the NT after successfully completing an intensive, face-to-face course focusing primarily on child protection best practice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.