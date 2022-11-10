VIDEO: RAAF base, community to pause to remember Armistice

One of the nation's most strategically important air bases will pause at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to honour the sacrifice of Australians who have fought and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
"At 11am on November 11, RAAF Tindal personnel will stand alongside the Katherine community to acknowledge, honour and remember the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our country and those who have given their lives in service to our nation," Squadron Leader Peter Gibson, Acting Senior ADF Officer RAAF Tindal, said.
Remembering the Armistice, Katherine's Remembrance Day Service will be held at the Katherine Cenotaph on Railway Terrace from 10:40am.
The service will be followed by a gathering at the Katherine Country Club.
"For more than 100 years, Australians have paused to honour the sacrifice of servicemen and women who have fought and died in war, conflicts and peacekeeping operations," RAAF Tindal Squadron Leader Gibson said.
Originally known as Carson Airfield during WWII, the RAAF base south of Katherine in the Northern Territory was renamed Tindal after WGCDR Archie Tindal, who was the first RAAF casualty on mainland Australia during the initial raid by the Japanese on Darwin in 1942.
This year marked 80 years since the Bombing of Darwin and Katherine, and the death of Archie Tindal.
On 30 September 1988, the first five F/A-18A Hornet aircraft arrived in Tindal and the base became operational the next day, on 1 October 1988, when 75SQN established Tindal as home.
RAAF Base Tindal was officially opened on 31 March 1989 by then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke, and is one of the Air Force's youngest but most important bases.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.