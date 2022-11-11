Insects to help pastoralists, farmers increase soil health, reduce greenhouse emissions

A Katherine animal nutritionist is helping pastoralists across the Big Rivers region to increase the health, fertility and productivity of their soil, and provide a natural, chemical-free solution to fly related problems - with a little help of an unsuspecting critter.
Northern Stock Water's Susannah McInnerney is on a mission to educate farmers about the perks of dung beetles.
"Dung beetles provide benefits to properties in several ways including the storage of carbon, increased soil health and fertility, improved pasture growth and productivity, reduction of nutrient run-off into waterways and reduction of parasites," Ms McInnerney said.
Dung beetles are insects that use dung for nesting and feeding.
Despite a population of more than 500 species of native beetles, only a small number evolved to break down cattle dung, with introduced species brought into Australia in the 1950s.
"Australian livestock produce about 80 million tonnes of dung per year and with the average cow dropping ten to 12 dung pads every day, this provides a large amount of dung for flies, such as the buffalo fly, to lay their eggs," the Katherine-based animal nutritionist said.
"A single cow pad can result in 3000 flies.
"By burying the dung, beetles are removing a potential breeding ground that will reduce the population that would cause productivity and health issues to livestock. Through this process dung beetles provide a natural chemical free solution to fly-related problems."
Ms McInnerney said by burying dung, beetles also stored carbon content in the soil which reduces the loss of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and in turn reduces greenhouse emissions.
The buried dung also supplies a readily available source of biological carbon for soil and plant growth, according to the nutritionist.
"When dung is buried, the nutrients it holds are then accessible to the soil and pasture, boosting pasture growth by about 30 per cent over two years," she said.
"Dung beetles that create tunnels under the pad aerate the soil when doing so, allowing for rainwater to penetrate and the reduction of run-off into nearby waterways.
"The penetration of the soil also allows for plant roots to grow further down."
Dung beetles can be bought from suppliers to introduce a colony or increase the insects' population on properties where minimal beetles are present, but Ms McInnerney said it was important that the current species was identified before introduction.
Pastoralists and farmers across the Katherine region can contact Ms McInnerney for support with identification of their current species and for help with increasing their dung beetle numbers by calling (08) 8971 1293 or via email to susannah@bilbagroup.com.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.