Therapy dog gets fur-ever home at hospital

A two-year-old poodle is getting ready to move from Darwin to Katherine, to start its working life as a support and wellness dog at the Katherine Regional Hospital.
Izzy the poodle, has spent the last eight months with Darwin-based PAWS dog trainer Lisa Hansen to learn to be "calm in challenging situations" as well as "engaging with people".
"It is proven that even a five minute visit from a therapy dog at a hospital can help patients recover quicker and feel better," Mrs Hansen said.
"Caregivers also do a better job and will feel less stressed with a dog around."
The pooch, who will be living on the hospital grounds, is believed to be the first of its kind in the Northern Territory.
"Support dogs visit other places around the NT, but Izzy will be the first to permanently live at a hospital," Mrs Hansen said.
"Katherine is very unique with its challenges and being so remote - and it's great to see the town getting some extra support."
Mrs Hansen, who has trained dogs for more than 20 years, said she would like to see the therapy dogs program expand to schools across the Katherine region.
Money to fund Izzy was raised in the inaugural Mayoral and Defence Ball which was held in Katherine earlier this year.
The poodle is set to move to its new fur-ever home before Christmas.
