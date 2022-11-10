Katherine Times
'People are dying' - Remote NT community urges Fed Govt to take 'immediate action'

By Annie Hesse
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
A council in the Northern Territory is calling on the Federal and Northern Territory Governments to step up and "immediately" fund a women's safe house in a remote community, where women fleeing from domestic violence are being left without any support.

