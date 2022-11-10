'People are dying' - Remote NT community urges Fed Govt to take 'immediate action'

A council in the Northern Territory is calling on the Federal and Northern Territory Governments to step up and "immediately" fund a women's safe house in a remote community, where women fleeing from domestic violence are being left without any support.
Since the intervention in 2008, Victoria Daly Regional Council has been advocating for a women's safe house in the community of Timber Creek, about 600km south-west of Darwin.
For years, community leaders in the township and surrounding communities of Amanbdiji, Bulla, Gilwi, One Mile, Gulardi, Myatt, and Menngen sheltered women in their own homes in place of a safe house.
Doing so has placed themselves and the women they are taking in under significant stress and in danger of the perpetrator.
Jan Starr, a women's advocate who works as cook at the Timber Creek aged care facility, has seen her fair share of domestic violence which often plays out in the public eyes.
She said it wasn't unusual for locals to have to take women and children on a bus to Katherine "in the middle of the night" in a bid to keep them safe.
"There is nowhere for victims of domestic violence to go," she said.
"But taking them to Katherine, 300km away, isn't the solution."
Police statistics show about 40 reported domestic violence incidents in 2020/2021, but Ms Starr said there was a large number of unreported cases due to victims being too scared to report offenders to the police, but also because there is nowhere for them to escape to.
Brian Pedwell, Victoria Daly Regional Council Mayor, said the issue could no longer be ignored.
"Community leaders in the Timber Creek region have been calling for a women's safe house since the Intervention in 2008," he said.
"It's unbelievable that more than a decade on, there's still no funding.
"This issue has been handballed between levels of government so many times, and it's time for action."
If victims of domestic violence can't be taken in by well-meaning family members, friends or community leaders, and if no means of transport is available for them to leave the Timber Creek region and travel to Katherine, women and children often have no other choice than to return to the place of violence.
Establishing a women's safe house would make a "huge difference" to not only Timber Creek, but the many communities surrounding the service centre, according to councillor for Timber Creek, Shirley Garlett.
"Having that support and service in community is so important," she said. "Women can travel to Katherine, but it's not their home, so they are less likely to go and get help which means the abuse continues.
"We need the Federal Government to build the facility, and we need the NT Government to run it, just like they have in all our other communities."
The councillor said it was critical that education and rehabilitation programs run alongside the opening of a safehouse to achieve sustainable change.
"Our people are dying because of this, and we need to do something about it," she said.
"We need to work together to educate our communities. It must be holistic support for victims and perpetrators, so that the problem doesn't continue to get worse."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
