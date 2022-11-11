The skies above RAAF Base Tindal have gone quiet, due to locally-based fighter jets taking part in an exercise at Tindal's No. 75 Squadron former home in Malaysia.
For 16 years, 75 Squadron was based in Butterworth, Malaysia, before returning to Australia and eventually being relocated to RAAF Base Tindal in October 1988.
Now the Squadron - and its F-35A Lightning II fighters - have returned to Butterworth for a week to join No. 35 Squadron C-27J Spartan and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for Exercise Elangaroo, an air-to-air fighter interaction exercise between the and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the RMAF.
RAAF Co-Exercise Director, Group Captain Ravinder Singh, said the aim of the exercise would be to test and improve force integration and combined readiness between the nations.
"Australia and Malaysia have a long-standing relationship and a history of conducting military exercises together," Group Captain Singh said.
"This particular exercise will feature a range of modern air combat platforms integrating across the diverse and challenging geography and weather patterns of the Malay peninsular.
"Crews will use RMAF and RAAF tactical assets, including the application of strike and air control missions, to continue the great mutual understanding that exists between our nations."
The Group Captain said exercises such as Elangaroo were pivotal to ensure the Air Force is ready to respond, and support the ongoing commitment to regional stability within the Indo-Pacific region, and the training during the exercise would directly support the RAAF's ability to conduct operations.
"Elangaroo will further advance our capability to project air power at short notice," he said.
"The employment of a potent, integrated force requires careful planning and training to ensure that if called upon, our efforts are safe, efficient and effective."
This year is the first time Australian F-35A Lightning II and C-27J Spartan aircraft are participating in the exercise.
RAAF's 75 Squadron spent 16 years living and working alongside RMAF counterparts from 1967 to 1983, operating the Dassault Mirage III and taking part in regular exercises with RMAF.
Exercise Elangaroo runs from November 7 to 18 November.
