Singer-songwriter Dr Shellie Morris awarded for 'exceptional achievements'

A prominent singer-songwriter with ties to the Katherine region has been recognised for her exceptional achievements in the 2022 Charles Darwin University Alumni Awards.
The awards showcase the best and brightest CDU graduates who have become trailblazers, leaders and have demonstrated excellence throughout their careers.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Indigenous Alumnus Award both went to the NT's renowned singer-songwriter, Yanyuwa and Wardaman woman Dr Shellie Morris.
After moving from Sydney to the NT in the 1990s, Dr Morris graduated from the Northern Territory University - now CDU - with a Certificate III in Contemporary Music, and has dedicated her life and talent to sharing musical knowledge, advocacy and empowering First Nations people to tell their stories through song.
CDU Alumni Manager David MacBain said the awards ceremony was an exceptional night to honour the University's finest graduates.
"The awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding professional, academic and research achievements and contributions of our alumni," Mr MacBain said.
"We applaud all of the winners, finalists and nominees and celebrate their achievements in and outside of the University.
"These alumni represent some of the University's many graduates who are making waves across Australia and internationally.
"We can all be proud of their success and the future looks brighter with them."
CDU Bachelor of Science (Biomedical Science) graduate and CDU's Women's Collective for Innovation and Change founder Alina Biju won the Alumnus Award for Community Service for her significant social impact in the Territory, having migrated here from India at a young age.
Former CDU Bachelor of Software Engineering (Honours) student and Darwin local Joel Benesha took home the Alumnus Award for Early Career Achievement.
CDU Doctor Business Administration in Entrepreneurship alumnus Norman Evans was awarded the Alumnus Award for Industry Excellence.
Angelo Paolo Luna Trias was recognised with the International Alumnus Award. He completed a Master of Emergency and Disaster Management from CDU in 2017 and has since become a Project Manager within the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), based in Singapore.
