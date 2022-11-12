Those who 'sacrificed their future for ours' remembered

Australian soldiers, sailors and aviators killed in wars and conflicts were commemorated in a Remembrance Day Service at the Katherine Cenotaph on the 11th hour of November 11.
In his speech, Squadron Leader Peter Gibson, the Acting Senior Defence Force Officer at RAAF base Tindal, said Remembrance Day was not a day to glorify war, but to "remember, to honour and to give thanks to over 102,000 Australians who gave their lives in the service of our country".
"Today we demonstrate how much as Australians we appreciate life and how highly we appreciate those who were willing to lay down their lives for our nation, its people and its values," he said.
Squadron Leader Gibson uses the example of Pine Creek carpenter James McDonald to highlight in his speech the "courage and bravery of everyday Australians".
Mr McDonald served with the 9th Infantry Battalion, Australian Imperial Force in Gallipoli and on the Western Front.
In October 1917 he was recognised with a Distinguished Conduct Medal for "conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty, when, in charge of a Lewis gun section during an attack".
Wounded three times, Mr McDonald kept his gun in action, when all other teams had become casualties.
"He showed great courage and determination," his medal citation read.
After returning home after the war, Mr McDonald worked on the Katherine Railway Bridge, before joining the Australian Army again in 1939, at the age of 50.
Sqn Leader Gibson said the Pine Creek man's actions - and those of the ones who served alongside him - of gallantry, courage and devotion to duty had left a lasting legacy.
"The strong and spirited character of our nation rests firmly on the inheritance from each and every one of the Australians lost serving their country," he said.
"It is our privilege and our duty to ensure that their great sacrifice continues to be remembered and honoured.
"This is a lasting debt we owe to all those that have served our country, but particularly to those who paid the ultimate price during their service: the men and women who for over 100 years have distinguished themselves with their courage, their resolve and their loyalty; the men and women who sacrificed their future for ours; the men and women to whom we will remain forever grateful."
