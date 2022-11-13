Mighty Vic to the win for travelling fisho

A road trip to Western Australia was made 10,000 times better to Territory fisho Leon Danicic after reeling in a winner in this season's Million Dollar Fish competition.
Mr Danicic was land-based fishing near the Victoria River boat ramp with a friend, when he reeled in a 59cm $10,000 fish.
He said initially he was just stoked to snag a barra, but when he spied the red tag he thought he was hallucinating.
Excitement levels quickly went to an all-time high for Mr Danicic and his mate, as they continued their epic road trip to the West with much more in their travel purse than when they started.
Mr Danicic's fish is the first winning barra caught in the Katherine region this season, and there are many more hungry red tags swimming around, including nine fish worth $1 million each.
