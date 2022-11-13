Katherine Times
Mighty Vic to the win for travelling fisho

November 14 2022 - 8:00am
Winner, winner - Leon Danicic with his 59cm winning mighty Vic barra.

A road trip to Western Australia was made 10,000 times better to Territory fisho Leon Danicic after reeling in a winner in this season's Million Dollar Fish competition.

