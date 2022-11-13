Deadly natural hazard warning in place for NT, QLD

A heatwave warning is in place for parts of the Top End and northern Queensland.
A heatwave is any long period of very hot weather, usually ranging from 37°C to 42°C.
For the week starting on November 14, in the Northern Territory the Bureau of Meteorology expects maximum temperatures in the mid to high thirties, easing to the mid thirties in the middle of the week, and overnight minimum temperatures in the mid twenties over the Tiwi Islands and Arnhem districts.
In Queensland, the Bureau forecasts maximum temperatures in the mid to high thirties and minimum temperatures in the mid twenties are expected over the Peninsula district.
The deadliest natural hazard in Queensland, heat waves lead to the loss of more than 100 lives every year.
As northern Australia is experiencing an increase in the frequency and duration of heat waves, residents are urged to stay safe during these conditions.
Heat stress describes a range of conditions caused by being over exposed to heat. Your body absorbs more heat than it can dispel.
Heat stress ranges from minor conditions to life-threatening conditions like heat stroke.
You should act quickly if you or someone else is suffering from heat stress.
Parts of the Northern Territory (NT) experience temperatures higher than 40 degrees.
You may not be used to the heat if you are a new resident to the NT.
Groups most at risk of heat stress are any of the following:
You can get heat stress if you do any of the following:
When you are exposed to high temperatures your body must be able to sweat to lose heat.
You should do all of the following:
You should also protect your pets by giving them shade and plenty of water.
An itchy and painful skin rash caused by blockages to the sweat ducts and an increase in pressure of the sweat ducts.
Painful cramps affecting various muscles or muscle groups and parts of the body.
When blood vessels in your extremities dilate to increase heat transfer to the skin, causing reduced blood flow to the heart and brain.
Include all of the following:
To help someone with one of these conditions you should do all of the following:
You should not give them salt.
This is a serious illness which can progress to heat stroke if not properly treated.
People who aren't acclimatised usually get this condition.
Include all of the following:
To help someone with heat exhaustion you should do all of the following:
This is a medical emergency - call 000 immediately.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It happens when your body is unable to control its temperature.
Your temperature rises rapidly to dangerous levels and internal systems start to shut down, leading to permanent disability or death without emergency treatment.
Include all of the following:
You should seek medical help urgently.
While you are waiting for help you should do all of the following:
