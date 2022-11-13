Deadly natural hazard warning in place for NT, QLD

drink plenty of fluids - two to three litres of water per day - your urine should be light yellow

avoid alcohol

avoid strenuous activities for a few weeks until you get used to the hotter climate

wear light clothing and wide-brimmed hat

use sunscreen

do not take salt tablets unless prescribed by a doctor

stay cool indoors - use curtain, shutters or awnings and leave windows open at night, if you don't have air conditioning use fans and damp towels

have cold showers

avoid exposure to heat - stay in air conditioned buildings

don't plan activities during heat of the day

don't leave pets or children in parked vehicles - even with the windows open