Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Deadly natural hazard warning in place for NT, QLD

Updated November 14 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heatwave Situation for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (three days starting 14/11/2022): Low intensity to severe heatwave conditions over parts of north QLD. Low intensity heatwave conditions over northern and northeast parts of the Top End and northern parts of the Kimberley. Picture by the Bureau.

A heatwave warning is in place for parts of the Top End and northern Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.