A wet noel

The big Wet's down on the Top End
For it heard the storm birds cry.
We've not seen sun for five days gone
As the monsoon trough is nigh.
The boom gates are closed at the Daly
And the Katherine's on the rise,
Mighty Vic a banker runs
As the Mary spreads out wide.
|
The Roper mouth, a torrent churns
Its four miles wide at least,
And the crossings twelve feet under
At Cahill's on the East.
Swollen Adelaide snakes its way
To sea through Marrakai,
And down the Track at the Edith bridge,
No traffic passes by.
|
You see, it rains up here at Christmastide
To the locals rather pleasing.
A hale and hearty social mob,
Who embrace the festive season.
As waters rise, they scan the BOM,
In households turning mouldy.
"We need a storm"' , they wryly state
While sipping the Christmas coldy.
|
And into this old Santa rides
With his yuletide treasure trove,
Though the reindeer find the head winds tough
For the monsoon sits off Gove.
Through paperbark, by ironwood
Dodging croc's and buff henceforth,
The gentle sound of sleigh bells
Peal out across the North.
|
In mining camps on pastoral lease
And far flung bush outstation,
The children wait for bounty grand
With wide eyed expectation.
A Gold can left for Santa
And some tucker for the deer,
With knowing parents looking on,
Awash with Christmas cheer.
|
But Saint Nick doesn't tarry
For the monsoon beckons darkly,
He wheels the sleigh round, South by East,
And strikes out across the Barkly.
So the big Wets down and the rivers are up
Now its seafood, rain and beer.
For its Christmas in the Top End,
No place for me, but here.
|
Sam Forwood, Pine Creek. NT.
