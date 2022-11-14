Stall holders wanted for Xmas markets

Katherine's annual Christmas Markets will be held on December 3 and 4 at the YMCA.
Applications for stallholders are now open and will close on November 19.
Trading hours will be 9am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Set up is between 3:30pm and 7pm on Friday night, or from 7am to 9am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Stall sizes available are 1x1m for $25 per day, 3x3m for $40 per day, 6x3m for $60 per day.
Table hire is $10 per table for both days.
Stall holders will need stall insurance, which must be emailed to the Market committee by November 19.
Please email info@katherinemarkets.com.au to request an application form.
Applications will close on November 19, however, spaces are expected to fill up quickly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.