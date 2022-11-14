Katherine was left looking like a war zone after a freak mini tornado ripped through town, taking down powerlines, trees and fences in its path.
Only minutes after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning with damaging winds for Katherine, the small storm cell wreaked havoc across Katherine East and Katherine South.
Traffic came to a standstill on numerous backroads in town after trees were snapped in half and branches were strewn across roads.
Households were left without power and in the main street the traffic lights were out.
The Weather Bureau said a moist airmass which combined with a trough just to the south of the Top End had triggered severe thunderstorms in the region.
Tindal recorded a wind gust 87 km/h just before 4pm.
