Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Disease blow-ins inevitable, the trick will be fast reactions

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Bowen runs through the ways of combating diseases such as foot and mouth, at the LIVEXchange national conference in Darwin. Picture: Sally Gall

The importance of traceability and a fast, comprehensive reaction should lumpy skin or foot and mouth disease be detected in Australia was emphasised strongly at the LIVEXchange national conference in Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.