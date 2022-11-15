Disease blow-ins inevitable, the trick will be fast reactions

The importance of traceability and a fast, comprehensive reaction should lumpy skin or foot and mouth disease be detected in Australia was emphasised strongly at the LIVEXchange national conference in Darwin.
The northern Australia cattle industry is on the front line for disease incursions, which meant there was a full house for the conference session last week that looked at the country's preparedness to manage outbreaks.
Luke Bowen, well known as the former Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association CEO, now deputy CEO of agriculture and fisheries for the NT Department of Industry Tourism and Trade, delivered the news many expected, that the arrival of lumpy skin is thought to be somewhat inevitable.
"The pathway is from the north and there's a lot of diseases that go back and forth that way," he said, referencing bluetongue disease as an example of the way that germs flow across borders in Australia's north.
"The potential is there," he said, adding that if or when LSD and FMD arrived in the country, it would be as dark a year as 2011, the live export industry's worst.
Mr Bowen emphasised his point, that the biosecurity storm that would erupt from the detection of one of the diseases in the country, would need an immediate response to avoid catastrophe for a nation largely built on trade.
"If LSD is detected at Katherine, dairies in Tasmania won't be selling milk," he said. "It's all our problem."
As well as working with farmers in Indonesia to build their partnerships and capacity, Mr Bowen said Australia's systems for tracing livestock, particularly NLIS tags, would be critical.
"Is it fit for purpose," he asked.
"In the anthrax outbreak in Victoria, it was a nightmare trying to track sheep.
"Everybody that had to shuffle paper to do that could instead have been out on the ground in an emergency."
Noting that the federal government was putting money towards disease preparedness, Mr Bowen said the opportunity shouldn't be passed up, to ensure the focus was on multiple species, not just cattle, so that infected animals could be found quickly.
"Our trade depends on it," he said.
He and Dr Beth Cookson, Australia's deputy chief veterinary officer, each told conference delegates that public servants within the agriculture department would run out of capacity within hours of a biosecurity emergency being declared, based on the UK experience with mad cow disease.
"Emergency management has to kick in, and that's already starting to happen," Mr Bowen said.
"Every part of what is done has to have a view to recovery - our lives depend on being able to trade.
"That's paramount, how fast you can return to the market."
The two messages Dr Cookson wanted attendees to take away from the conference were that the sustained pressure on Australia's biosecurity system wasn't going to go away, and that no single effort would lead to success and that a combined eradication effort was essential.
She said Indonesia was responding effectively to the LSD incursion with vaccines.
"They are fundamental to preparedness, no country can do without it," she said.
Dr Cookson said Indonesia had responded well to the news that cattle had LSD early in the piece, but then the presence of foot and mouth disease took over.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
