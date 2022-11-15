A man who started his career in the live export industry in 1969, transporting 400 Droughtmaster heifers from Port Alma near Rockhampton to northern Sabah on the island of Borneo, has been celebrated as one of the industry's true pioneers.
Livecorp chair Troy Setter presented the Ian McIvor Lifetime Achiever Award to Angus Adnam at the gala dinner held in Darwin at the conclusion of the LIVEXchange conference, and inducted him into the industry's Hall of Fame, in recognition of his contribution to the industry.
"Angus was one of the very early exporters, venturing into countries where the industry had never been before to open up new markets," Mr Setter said. "His whole career has been committed to trade and market access, animal welfare and community development overseas."
Speaking about his friend and colleague's achievements, Queensland Live Exporters Association president Greg Pankhurst said he spent the next 30 years travelling the world.
"Angus encountered many cultures, amazing people, and spent thousands of days on the road," he said.
"A few trades of note include early in his career - he oversaw the shipment of buffalo to Malaysia and Brunei by air in DC3s.
"Not a job for the fainthearted, Angus talks of loading stock on these thin-skinned aircraft at the Darwin Airport and in many cases, going along as the supercargo.
"In the 1980s he secured a 12-month supply of sheep from Australia and New Zealand to Algeria in Africa, numbering almost a million head, in shipments of 100,000 head each.
"It was an amazing contract for the Austrex team at the time."
Mr Adnam opened Austrex's Darwin office in 1975 and its Singapore office in 1983, continuing to travel as it expanded across the globe.
He then started his own company, AAA Livestock Services, in 2000, operating it for 19 years, selling livestock throughout South East Asia and the Asia Pacific.
In addition he helped to establish the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters' Association and became its first president, and is a life member of both NTLEA and the Queensland Livestock Exporters' Association, and has been a director of the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council and LiveCorp.
"I was tremendously fortunate to be part of a team that pioneered livestock exporting to many destinations - facilitating shipments that had many challenges but also created great prosperity for our clients," Mr Adnam said.
"The industry has been one of my core passions in life and one that has provided a lifetime of memories and friendships.
