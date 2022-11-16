Tiny writer's top whale tale work takes win

A tiny writer has taken out the Katherine region's win in the 2022 Young Territory Author Awards.
Seven-year-old Katherinite Liam Tootell took to pen and paper during the 2021 lockdown to write and illustrate his now-award-winning book 'The Magic Whale'.
Available to borrow from the Katherine Library, the book tells the tale of a whale who loses his mother in a storm, makes new friends, eats a magic krill which gives him superpowers and creates the Great Barrier Reef.
The writing young talent not only researched sunfish, krill and the Great Barrier Reef for his story, he also drew all the illustrations for his book himself.
Liam, who was inspired by the entrants of last year's Young Territory Author Awards, especially Abigail Grogan, said he was proud to be the Katherine region winner because "I put lots of effort into my book".
He said he hopes more children will enter the awards next year.
The Young Territory Author Awards is an annual writing competition, showcasing young authors and their work.
Organised in association with public libraries and schools throughout the Northern Territory, the competition is in its 32nd year and highlights the imagination and creativity of young people in the community.
The awards aim to provide young writers with an opportunity to develop their writing skills and have their work nationally recognised.
