Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Powerful cattle woman, former pilot to chair Flying Doctor board

November 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Hayes has been announced as the new Chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia

Deemed one of the most powerful women in northern Australia, Northern Territory cattle woman Tracey Hayes has been announced as the new Chair of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.