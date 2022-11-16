Rucking Roos do K-Town proud

For the first time in in over 40 years, a Katherine team is part of the Darwin Rugby Union competition.
The Casuarina Cougars travelled down from Darwin to take on the Rucking Roos in a second-grade clash at the Katherine Town Oval.
Within the first 15 minutes of the match the home team wasted no time in crossing for two tries.
As a result of continued pressure and line breaks.
The Cougars had no answer to the Roos running game.
Both teams juggled possession during the first half, with line outs being heavily contested.
Just before the break, the Roos' defensive line was crossed and with a converted try they led 12-5.
It took the visitors some time to adjust to the heat and running game of the Roos and gradually pegged back the score.
In a hard-fought match, the game ended 17 all.
The crowd that gathered were treated to a very entertaining match and it was a fitting result that the honours were shared.
Try scorers for Katherine were Tawhio McKay, Luke Clifford, Oyeyemi Abioye, with conversions from Anthony Busch 1/3.
The Rucking Roos' next home game will be held on December 3 against the University Pirates.
Come on down to the Town Oval and support the team and be treated to some running rugby.
