Feds fund fishos' facility

A Federal Government funding boost will see a Top End boat ramp refurbished in a move that will excite fishos and locals alike.
Announcing the $2 million funding, Federal Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour and NT Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Selena Uibo, travelled to the remote community of Ngukurr where the money will be spent on upgrades and refurbishment of the current boat ramp.
Mrs Scrymgour said facilities such as a boat ramp would provide infrastructure that "is integral to remote communities such as Ngukurr".
"The significance of this boat ramp cannot be understated for the impact that it will have on Ngukurr and the community," she said.
She said she was proud to be able to announce the ramp upgrade for the people of Ngukurr.
Minister Selena Uibo said the Government's continued investment in the bush would mean residents of Ngukurr would soon be able to make the most of the upgraded boat ramp.
"The facelift to the boat ramp will help improve safety and make it easier for boats to launch and access the waterway," she said.
"This much needed upgrade has been raised regularly with me by locals and I am delighted the Federal Labor Government has responded."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
