Centenary torch bearer to honour grandfather's memory

A Katherine man will be carrying the torch in a once-in-a-lifetime charity relay.
Army Reservist and school teacher Ron Green will be the official Legacy Centenary Torch Bearer in the 2023 relay which commemorates 100 years Legacy's service to the nation.
With its work, Legacy supports over 40,000 partners and children of veterans, ensuring that veterans' families grow and thrive despite their adversity and loss. For 100 years, Legacy has been providing financial, emotional and social support for the families in their care.
The commemorative relay in 2023 is set to recognise the sacrifice of many families over the past century as well as the efforts of countless volunteers who have supported them throughout grief and hardship.
The goal is to raise over $10 million dollars which will enable Legacy to continue its mission in striving to ensure that the families of veterans who gave their lives or health can fully realise their potential.
Mr Green said he felt honoured to be a Legacy Centenary Torch Bearer for the Darwin stage.
He said was going to carry the torch in memory of his grandfather, LAC Ron McGrath, who enlisted in the 16th Battalion at Victoria Barracks in Perth in 1941 at the age of 15 without his family knowing.
When his father came home from work and eventually found out, he personally went to Victoria Barracks and had Ron discharged and brought home that night.
Just after his16th birthday Ron tried joining the Royal Australian Navy but his father refused to sign permission for under-age enlistment.
Prior to his 17th birthday Ron tried to enlist in the Royal Australian Navy again, this time without needing parental permission, but he didn't pass the testing.
Finally, when Ron turned 18, he was called up into service and joined the Royal Australian Air Force, and was allocated to Air Crew as a Wireless Operator - Air Gunner.
At the end of 1944 Ron was advised that if he wanted overseas service then he needed to remuster into another field. He remustered as a Radio Telephonist and completed his training at Signal School.
Finally, in July 1945 Leading Air Craftsman Ronald McGrath arrived in Port Moresby and was assigned to a RAAF Station above Kila Airfield where he assisted in triangulating Allied aircraft positions. It was here that he was stationed when the War in the Pacific ended on Thursday, August 15, 1945.
In May 1946 Ron McGrath was discharged from the Royal Australian Air Force, ending his military career.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
