"Abhorrent" behaviour in the streets of Katherine overnight could have led to deaths, NT police say.
Police are calling for witnesses after two stolen car were used to ram two police vehicles in Katherine overnight.
Police said they were notified about 11pm that two stolen motor vehicles were being driven by youths in a reckless manner in various locations throughout Katherine.
Soon after, while stationary on Katherine Terrace, two police vehicles were rammed, causing significant damage.
Police officers weren't injured but the offenders fled the scene in the second stolen motor vehicle.
Police said they have since recovered the two stolen car and have identified five potential offenders.
Superintendent Craig Garland said the actions of the offenders could have led to the death of innocent bystanders.
"This type of behaviour is abhorrent and absolutely unacceptable."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444 or you can report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
